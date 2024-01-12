'One-party fascism' starts with formation of new AL govt: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today described the formation of the new Awami League government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the beginning of one-party fascism in Bangladesh.

"The journey of ... one-party fascism started yesterday (Thursday) in Bangladesh political history, on the blackest day of 1/11, after the swearing in of dummy MPs based on dummy results of a dummy election held with dummy candidates, dummy voters, dummy polling agents and dummy observers," he said.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the people of the country and the democratic world have rejected the 'fascist' regime of Sheikh Hasina by boycotting the dummy election held on January 7.

Immediately after the "fake" election and before the end of the term of the 11th parliament, Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina formed the government at an unprecedented speed by issuing the gazette and swearing in hastily.

The BNP leader said the new parliament and the cabinet are not acceptable to the country's people. "People rejected it from all fronts."

Rizvi, who has been holding virtual press conferences since BNP leaders went into hiding following violent clashes with the police on October 28, attended his first in-person press briefing today as the party's central office reopened yesterday.

He said their party leaders and activists have been in a movement for the restoration of democracy and people's voting and other democratic rights.

The BNP leader claimed that people manifested their support in favour of the movement of the BNP and other opposition parties by boycotting the 'so-called' election on January 7."

He said the Awami League leaders defeated in the January 7 election are now accusing Sheikh Hasina of vote rigging by narrating the incidents of vote fraud, vote robbery and various irregularities.

"The defeated candidates are now publicly saying who have been taken to the polls with how much money. The cat is slowly coming out of the bag. All misdeeds of the ruling party are getting exposed. BNP has long been saying Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief and now people belonging to Awami League are saying the same. Sheikh Hasina is a vote robber," Rizvi said.