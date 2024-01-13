‘One-party fascism’ starts with formation of new AL govt

Alleges Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday termed the newly formed Awami League government the darkest regime in the country's history.

This government exhibits elements of "one-party fascism", said Rizvi.

"The journey of the darkest regime in Bangladesh's political history started yesterday [Thursday] after the swearing-in of dummy MPs based on dummy results of a dummy election held with dummy candidates, dummy voters, dummy polling agents, and dummy observers," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office, which was his first in-person press briefing since October 28, as the central office reopened on Thursday.

He said the people of the country and the democratic world have rejected the "fascist" regime of Sheikh Hasina by boycotting the dummy election held on January 7.

"They also turned down the results, the oaths, the parliament, and the government," he added.

Hasina formed the government at an unprecedented speed by hastily issuing the gazette and swearing immediately after the fake election and before the end of the term of the 11th parliament, Rizvi said.

The BNP leader said the country's people have rejected the new parliament and the cabinet from all fronts.

"The defeated candidates are now publicly saying who has been taken to the polls with how much money. The cat is slowly coming out of the bag. All the misdeeds of the ruling party are getting exposed," he claimed.