One killed, 20 injured in AL intra-party clash in Cumilla

One person was killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash between two rival political groups in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila this morning.

The deceased is Md Siddik, 40, from Saichapara, said Noyon Mia, officer-in-charge of Debidwar Police Station.

The injured were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and some are in critical condition, he added.

Abu Jafor Roney, registrar of the casualty department at CMCH, said Siddik was declared brought dead by the duty doctor.

He also said around 20 injured individuals were admitted to the hospital.

According to locals, the clash erupted around 8:30am between supporters of former members of parliament Abul Kalam Azad and Razi Ahmed Fakhrul.

Both politicians have ties to the recently ousted Awami League government.

Azad, organisational secretary of Cumilla North District Awami League, won the Cumilla-4 seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 12th parliamentary election.

Fakhrul, who had previously won the same seat as an independent candidate in the 10th Parliament, was elected again in the 11th Parliament as an Awami League candidate.

The violence erupted after a meeting about office vandalism, where supporters from both groups clashed.

On August 5, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising.

The following day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament.