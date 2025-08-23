One dead, 15 injured in Jubo Dal factional clash in Kishoreganj

A Correspondent, Kishoreganj

One person was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a clash between two factions of Jubo Dal over establishing supremacy in Boulai Puran Bazar area of Kishoreganj's Sadar upazila yesterdsy afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Md Himel Mia, 24, of Boulai Puran Bazar.

Locals said there had been a longstanding rivalry between Ali Abbas alias Rajan, information and research secretary of Kishoreganj district unit of Jubo Dal, and Emdadul Haque, joint convener of Sadar upazila Jubo Dal, over establishing supremacy.

Witnesses said the clash broke out after an altercation between supporters of both groups following Jummah prayers. Soon, both sides, armed with local weapons, attacked each other, and the violence continued for nearly two and a half hours in phases.

During the clashes, Himel, a supporter of Ali Abbas's faction, was killed on the spot while 15-20 others from both sides were injured.

Enraged by the news of Himel's death, Abbas's supporters vandalised and later set fire to the house of rival leader Emdad, locals added.

The injured were admitted to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital and the 250-bed General Hospital in Kishoreganj.

Kishoreganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, saying one youth was killed and 10-15 others were injured. Additional police have been deployed to prevent further unrest.

Mazharul Islam, general secretary of Kishoreganj district BNP, told The Daily Star, "I heard that one person died in the clash between the two factions of Jubo Dal. Ali Abbas and Emdad, who led both factions, will be expelled from Jubo Dal. No one will be spared in this regard."

However, despite repeated attempts, this correspondent could not reach either Abbas or Emdad for comments.