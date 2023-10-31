Oct 28 violence: BNP-Jamaat out to hinder democratic process

Momen tells foreign diplomats in Dhaka

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said the BNP-Jamaat is resorting to violence to obstruct the democratic process and promote unconstitutional forces.

"BNP's tactics of fear and forgery did not work in the past, and they will not now," Momen said, reaffirming the government's commitment to following the democratic process mandated in the constitution and holding free, fair, and credible elections on schedule.

He made the statement while briefing foreign diplomats, representatives of the United Nations, and other international agencies at the Jamuna State Guest House.

The BNP has been calling for the formation of a caretaker government ahead of the general election but the ruling Awami League says the polls will be held under the current government as per the constitution.

The US, which was critical of the previous two elections, announced a visa policy in May this year, saying those involved in "vote rigging and intimidation" will face US visa restrictions.

Five people, including a police constable, were killed and dozens of others, including journalists, were injured during the BNP-cops clash on Saturday and the subsequent hartal called by BNP-Jamaat on Sunday. The BNP then followed up with a three-day countrywide blockade that is scheduled to start today.

Strikes and blockades cost the country on average Tk 1,600 crore or 0.2 percent of GDP per day, Momen said citing the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He added that the government would keep exercising patience and restraint, and urged the law enforcement agencies to do everything within the law to provide safety and security to the citizens and maintain order.

Around 50 diplomats were present; none of them, however, asked any questions or made any observations during the briefing.

Asked about this, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters that the diplomats' silence does not mean agreement or disagreement.

"Although we had allowed them to ask questions, they chose not to. It implies that they understood everything we told them quite well. We didn't try to convince them of anything," he added.