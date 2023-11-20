Oct 28 Violence: 6 BNP men held

The Detective Branch (DB) of police yesterday said they arrested six activists of BNP and its affiliated bodies for their alleged involvement in the attack on police and setting fire to vehicles on October 28.

The arrestees are Ismail Patwari, Mustafa Kamal Sumon, Abdullah Al Sayed Rony, SM Murad Hossain Mamun, Maksudur Rahman Masud, and Md Al Amin.

They set fire to vehicles and attacked police in front of the Kamalapur Railway Officers Quarters, said Harun Or Rashid, an additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"Video footage shows Ismail attacking the police with two green coloured plastic sticks along with others," said the DB chief.

He said Roni, Murad, and Masud admitted their involvement in the attack on the chief justice's residence, vandalism of vehicles, assault on police, and setting fire to the police box.

These three were also seen in various video footage, said Harun.

Arrestee Sumon also attacked police and broke the tooth of a policeman, he said, adding Sumon even posted a picture of the incident and wrote on Facebook, "I gave them tooth breaking response".

Meanwhile, Al Amin was arrested on the charge of setting fire to a bus.

In reply to the reporter's query, Harun said, "We are getting complaints that people are being picked up from different places using the name of DB. We have said one thing many times before, if DB members arrest someone then it is made as per legal process or against specific complaint."

"We have also instructed all DB members to carry id cards and uniform at the time of drives," he added.