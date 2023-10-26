Oct 28: US embassy urges citizens to remain cautious

The US Embassy in Dhaka has reminded US citizens to review their personal security plans and always remain alert to their surroundings ahead of the political events scheduled for October 28.

"US citizens should practise vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence," said the Embassy in a 'demonstration alert'.

On October 28, political rallies and sit-ins are planned for Dhaka and other cities across Bangladesh, with the largest ones planned near Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and on VIP Road near the Central Police Hospital, the US Embassy said.

"You (US citizens) should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings," reads the message.