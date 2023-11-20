For now, no chance for Jamaat to join polls

SC scraps its appeal

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging a 2013 High Court verdict that declared illegal the party's registration with the Election Commission.

If things stand as they do now, there will be no scope for Jamaat to contest the national election, as the EC had earlier scrapped its registration in compliance with the HC judgment, lawyers concerned said.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, however, told reporters that Jamaat may move an application before the Appellate Division for restoration of its appeal or move a petition before this court, seeking a review of the order.

The cancellation of Jamaat's registration will remain effective until the restoration application or review petition is accepted, he added.

Yesterday, a bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed thedismissal order for "default" as Jamaat's principal lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and its Advocate-On-Record Zainul Abedin did not appear before it during the appeal hearing.

After the order was passed, Advocate Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, who represented AJ Mohammad Ali and Zainul Abedin during the hearing, told The Daily Star the HC verdict that cancelled Jamaat's registration with the EC will remain in force following the apex court order.

Jamaat-e-Islami and its lawyers will decide the next course of action, he said, adding that Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali had sought six weeks' time from the SC for the hearing due to personal problems, but the SC rejected the time petition.

He said the apex court refused to entertain two petitions, including a contempt of court petition against Jamaat, as it has dismissed the appeal in connection with the original case (writ petition) from which the two petitions were initiated.

The other petition was filed seeking the apex court's injunction order restraining Jamaat from carrying out any political activities, including meetings, public rallies and processions using its name or banner.

Md Matiur Rahman Akanda, a leader and lawyer of Jamaat, told reporters that Jamaat has the right to such political activities under the constitution of the republic.

Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, secretary general of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, along with 24 others, had filed a writ petition with the HC on January 25, 2009, seeking its order declaring Jamaat's registration illegal.

The HC on August 1, 2013, in a landmark verdict, declared Jamaat's registration with the EC illegal.

The commission issued a gazette notification on October 28 the same year under the Representation of the People Order, 1972, scrapping Jamaat's registration.

The same year, Jamaat filed the appeal with the Appellate Division against the verdict.

Senior lawyers Tania Amir and Ahsanul Karim appeared for Chandpuri.