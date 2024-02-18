‘Now govt trying to take over Yunus’ orgs’

Alleges BNP leader Selima Rahman

The government, not satisfied with the harassment of Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, is now trying to take over his organisations, alleged BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman yesterday.

"Today, people are seeing the government's authoritarian side. How the organisation of a Nobel laureate is being occupied. Not only have they harassed him... they have also fully taken control over his Grameen Telecom... rural organisations," Selima said at a rally in front of Jatiya Press Club.

Pointing fingers at the government's use of state apparatuses to silence critics, she said, "You cannot say anything to the police, you cannot say anything to Rab. You won't get justice anywhere."

Speaking as chief guest, she said prices of commodities continue to spiral out of control, making it difficult for people to feed their families.

"How can a common man feed his family? I belong to a middle-class family but I also feel that we have become helpless," she said.

"The government says every day that prices will come down. I say they won't come down... their syndicate will not reduce prices and they [the government] will not say anything to the syndicate," she said.

The BNP leader called for nationwide protests to "bring down" the government which she described as "fascist".

To overcome this situation, the entire nation will have to take to the streets, she said.