Nothing wrong if people think new political party needed: Tarique

Only free, fair polls can ensure direct partnership between people and state, says BNP acting chairman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said today that it would not be wrong if anyone believes that new political parties are necessary for the development and safety of Bangladesh.

"Ultimately, the people of the country will make the final decision. It is their right to decide whom they will support or reject. Therefore, the BNP has always placed emphasis on the significance of the people's vote," he said.

Tarique made these remarks while virtually addressing a large rally on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, organised by the BNP in front of its party headquarters at Nayapaltan.

He expressed his belief that only free and fair elections can ensure a direct partnership between the people and the state.

He added that all reforms by the interim government should focus on establishing an elected parliament and a new government that truly empowers the people politically.

"Only a free and fair election can ensure the political empowerment of the people," he reiterated.

"To ensure such an election, reforms must be made in the Election Commission, public administration, and law enforcement agencies, enabling them to perform effectively," he said, stressing that these reforms be made based on the priority.

"If the interim government fails to act on these reforms as a priority, the true aspirations of the people's mass movement will fail," he added.