Nothing but democracy will prevail in Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general addressed party supporters at Nayapaltan before its grand rally

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today that nothing but democracy would prevail in Bangladesh.

"Let's unite and make it clear that nothing but democracy will be allowed here. No dictator will be given a chance; we will defeat them," he said, addressing a massive BNP rally in front of its central office in Naya Paltan this afternoon, prior to the start of a procession commemorating "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".

"November 7 is not just a day; it is a day for safeguarding Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty. It was the day to free Bangladesh from domination. Earlier, on November 3, there was a coup intended to re-establish dominance in Bangladesh and impose a one-party BAKSAL system.

"However, patriotic soldiers thwarted it through a counter-coup, entrusting Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of independence and advocate of multiparty democracy, with the responsibility of governing the country. This history is part of Bangladesh's democratic legacy, the journey toward transforming it into a modern state, and the journey of giving Bangladesh's people their unique identity," he said.

He added, "The nationalist movement that began under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman on this day in 1975 was later upheld by Khaleda Zia, and today, our leader Tarique Rahman carries that same flag."

"This year, we witnessed another uprising—the uprising of students and the public. For 17 long years, we have fought against Awami fascism. During these 17 years, the political and economic structures of the country were systematically destroyed, turning Bangladesh into a state of plunder.

"Sheikh Hasina and her allies have looted this country. Over these 17 years, many of our people have been killed, many disappeared, and false cases were filed against more than 60 lakh people."

He went on to say, "Now, through an unprecedented student-public uprising, we have the chance to create a new Bangladesh. Hasina has fled in the face of this uprising, but her allies remain. They will attack again. In our rally, we will stand united and thwart any attempt to destroy Bangladesh. If any crisis arises, we will confront it."

He emphasised his belief that Bangladesh's freedom-loving, democracy-seeking soldiers and the people of this country are and will remain united.