Not worried about BNP’s movement

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the party has no headache over the BNP's movement.

"BNP's movement is nothing but a cock and bull story. We have no headaches about BNP. There must be commoners to wage a movement. A movement cannot be initiated by merely engaging activists of a particular party," he said.

The government is not thinking about banning BNP from politics, Quader said while talking to reporters after formally submitting nomination papers of AL candidates for reserved women seats in the parliament at the Election Commission.

BNP has made a mistake due to its trend of negative politics, and the party has been stuck in the quicksand, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no obstacle to making the 12th national parliament interactive, as there is an opposition party and a significant number of independent lawmakers in the House.

Compared to the elections held in many countries, there was no scope to say that the voter turnout was less in Bangladesh, while 28 political parties participated in the polls, Quader said.

"There is an opposition party in the House. Jatiyo Party has already started its functioning in the parliament," the AL general secretary said

Responding to a query on whether Jatiyo Party can play an effective role as the opposition in the House with only a handful of members, Quader said let it be seen in parliament first.