Not a single attacker will be spared: Hasan Mahmud

Says students won't be harassed

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said every incident of recent attacks and sabotage will be investigated to deliver justice but the genuine students will not be harassed.

"Those who killed PS of Gazipur ex-mayor Jahangir and police in Dhaka, those who hanged their bodies, threw BCL activists from the six-storey building in Chattogram, burnt public and private properties will not be spared. I have seen the footage of vandalism and arson on BTV. Those who carried out these attacks will not be spared from legal action," he said.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion against anti-state, anti-liberation, terrorism and anarchy at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka today.

Hasan also said many people were prosecuted after the sabotage in 2013-14 while some escaped through the loopholes of the law.

"That won't happen this time. Every attacker will be brought to justice," said the minister.

Hasan alleged that attacks on the state were ordered by "BNP's Tarique Rahman". He said the government has proof.

"If you carry out a big attack, get a big post. Break the curfew, if not, leave the post," Hasan quoted Tarique Rahman as saying.

The foreign minister said another BNP leader urged his partymen to enter the movement and create anarchy.

Highlighting the recent sabotage, the foreign minister said Bangladesh Television was established in 1964 but in the last 60 years, BTV has never been attacked.

"Some officials of BTV were killed during the War of Liberation. But there was never an attack on BTV," Hasan said.

He said they vandalised the Disaster Management Directorate where people go during a disaster.

"The pride of Dhaka residents and countrymen -- Metro Rail - has been set on fire. Foreign ambassadors', and high commissioners' IDs were hacked and false messages were posted," Hasan said.

Regarding the quota in government jobs, Hasan said they have said from the very beginning that it will be resolved through the court.

"Finally, it happened. The students got more than what they asked for. If the students had a little patience, BNP-Jamaat men would not have got this opportunity. And I firmly believe that no ordinary student can kill people or attack people and state property," Hasan said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that no student will be harassed.

"But you need to remain careful so that no one can use you for their ill motive and purposes," Hasan said.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said those who commit terrorism and anarchy are anti-state and anti-liberation.

Former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor AMS Arefin Siddique, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, MP, Shahadat Hossain Toyel and Awlad Hossain also spike.