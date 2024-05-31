Not clear if ex-IGP Benazir fled country or not: Quader

Says proper judicial process will determine arrest of former police chief

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said he does not have clear idea about the whereabouts of former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

Responding to a question whether Benazir should have been arrested before he could flee the country, as reported by some media, Quader said, "I don't know [if he has fled], it is not clear yet."

He said the arrest of the former police chief, who is accused of amassing huge amounts of wealth through corruption, will be decided by court after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) files a case.

"There is a process for doing that [arresting an accused]. The ACC is investigating. If the ACC files a case, the court will decide when to arrest and send him to jail. It will be done following the judicial process," said Quader.

The Awami League General Secretary was speaking at a press conference organised at the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

When Quader was told Benazir has already withdrawn money from his bank account, he said, "I am not informed about these matters.

He said ACC must have a better answer as they are probing the allegations against Benazir.

"One might have committed corruption. It's his or her personal issue. My point is whether the government is playing a silent role here …Corrupt people are being tried and allegations are being investigated. The government does not suffer from an inferiority complex like the BNP. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has not developed a culture of inferiority complex," he said.

Quader said, "If I, a minister, involve in corruption, can I get away without facing trial? The prime minister has all the information ... [regarding] who is doing what. She has all the news and keeps everyone informed. She also taken action against some people in her office. Did any such person punished during the BNP period?"

"The economic condition of the whole world is not good. Bangladesh is moving forward facing that challenge. But, we have nothing to be upset about. The World Bank and IMF are supporting Bangladesh because there is potential," Quader stated.

Awami League organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Education Secretary Shamsun Nahar, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and others were also present at the press conference.