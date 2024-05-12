Not AL, ‘invisible power’ rules the country: Fakhrul

Instead of the Awami League government, an "invisible power" is ruling the country, depriving people of their democratic and economic rights, alleged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

Awami League claims they are running the country. But are they really running it? They are not. An invisible power is ruling the country, and by their direction, AL government has taken away the rights of peoples," he said while addressing a rally at Nayapaltan in the capital.

He accused the current government of politicising all state institutions, including the police, law enforcers, administration and judicial system.

Addressing AL, he said, "The movement to restore democracy cannot be stopped by repression, enforced disappearances, killings and murders."

"Bangladesh became independent 53 years ago. But the people have not become independent. They are deprived of voting rights. Since 2008, they have not been able to vote impartially," Fakhrul also said.

Fakhrul said people are being denied both democratic and economic rights as commodity prices keep soaring amid economic mismanagement.

"When people go to markets, they cannot buy anything -- rice, lentils, onions, and garlic. Prices of almost every daily essential are increasing. Electricity, gas, train and bus fares are rising," he said.

"Ask rickshaw-pullers how they are running families. They eat one meal, not two. Even middle-class families changed their food menus," he added.

Fakhrul also alleged that the government was favouring bank loan defaulters through new rules after "finishing the looting of banks".