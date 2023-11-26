Nomination collected on behalf of N’ganj BNP leader Gias, he denies

Two nomination forms were collected on behalf of former MP and BNP's Narayanganj district unit convener Muhammad Gias Uddin and his son Muhammad Kaisar from the district returning officer's office today.

Mohammod Mahmudul Hoque, returning officer of Narayanganj, confirmed the matter to our local correspondent tonight.

An unknown person collected the forms for Gias Uddin and Kaisar to participate in the national election as independent candidates in the Narayanganj-4 constituency, he said.

"A man identified him as a supporter of the two collected nomination forms as independent candidates on behalf of them [Gias Uddin and Kaisar]. As per the rules, he completed the procedures, including attaching the National ID cards of the candidates and the 1 percent voter list. Often candidates send supporters to collect nomination forms on their behalf without appearing in person," said Mahmudul.

However, the returning officer could not mention the name of person who collected the forms.

Contacted, Gias Uddin denied it and said he didn't know who collected the forms on their behalf.

"I want to clarify that my stand is the same as my party BNP in the next national election. There is no scope to join this farce election under the Awami League government," said Gias Uddin. "Someone tried to mislead people by collecting the nomination forms in my name."

He also said he will give an official statement soon and will contact the election officers.

Gias Uddin was elected MP with the BNP nomination from Narayanganj-4 constituency in the national election 2001.

He wanted to be the BNP candidate in the last national election, but he didn't get it.