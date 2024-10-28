No writ petition sought ban on AL: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today clarified that their writ petitions to the High Court did not call for an outright ban on the Awami League or its registration as a political party.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Sarjis clarified the specifics of two writ petitions filed with the High Court today.

He said that neither petition directly seeks to ban the AL, addressing the confusion that had arisen across social media platforms, particularly on Facebook, regarding the petition's intent.

According to Sarjis's statement, the two writs filed include:

A request for an explanation as to why the last three elections held under the AL's governance should not be declared illegal, alongside a demand that any wealth accumulated unlawfully during this period be returned.

A request for the AL to be barred from political activities until a verdict is reached on the matter.

Sarjis, along with Hasnat Abdullah, another coordinator of the student movement, filed the petitions, which seek restrictions on the political activities of the former ruling party but do not call for a ban on its existence or official registration.

The clarifications from Sarjis come amid widespread speculation on social media, with many online users initially misinterpreting the petition as a request to prohibit the AL from functioning as a political entity altogether.