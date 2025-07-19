No UN rights office without political consensus: Akhter Hossen

Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party, today said the interim government cannot decide to open a UN Human Rights Commission office in Bangladesh while keeping political parties aside.

Speaking at the national rally of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at Suhrawardy Udyan this afternoon, Akhter strongly criticised the Awami League, accusing it and its allies of committing genocide and crimes against humanity.

He warned that failure to bring these alleged atrocities to justice would amount to a betrayal of the July 2024 uprising.

"Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians -- people of all religions -- must be able to live peacefully in this country. That is our expectation from the July uprising," he said.

He demanded that the AL and its associates be brought under trial to ensure that no fascist or authoritarian forces can emerge in Bangladesh again.

Calling the "July Charter" and "July Declaration" more than just historical records, Akhter Hossen said they must become the official roadmap for the liberation of the people of Bangladesh.

Ending his speech, Akhter called upon all anti-fascist forces to unite to defend Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.