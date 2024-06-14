No traffic jam on roads ahead of Eid: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no traffic congestion on the country's roads and highways despite the pressure of vehicles during the Eid journey.

He made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka this afternoon.

Quader, also the AL general secretary, directed the authorities concerned to discharge their duties so that nobody can set up cattle markets indiscriminately increasing public suffering.

He said there is no such situation in which there will be traffic jams due to bad road conditions.

Quader said the best roads ever in Bangladesh were constructed under the AL government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Sacrificial animal-carrying vehicles and indiscriminate cattle markets may cause some traffic congestion…it is difficult to avoid suffering when it rains. Attention should be paid to performing responsibilities and surveillance should be increased to prevent untoward accidents and loss of life on roads," he said.

About the remand of an AL leader over the killing of lawmaker Anar, the AL general secretary said it is not right to call anyone a criminal before a case is filed and the verdict is declared.

"Was there such an example of placing a district secretary on police remand during the BNP regime and General Ershad's tenure? The AL has shown the honest and courage to do so," he said.

Replying to a statement of Mirza Fakhrul that the incumbent government is the enemy of BNP, Quader said a government that will guarantee BNP's election victory with absolute majority can be a friend of that party.