No terrorists, illegal occupants have room in BNP

Says Amir Khasru; 2 JCD leaders expelled in Kushtia; one Jubo Dal leader nabbed for extortion

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today called upon all Paharis-Bengalis to work together as brothers, saying that terrorists and illegal occupants have no room in BNP.

"No terrorists and illegal occupants have room in the BNP . . . If BNP comes to power in future, people will be happy. And I urge all Paharis-Bengalis to work together as brothers," he told a gathering in Khagrachari.

The senior BNP leader was speaking at a relief distribution ceremony, organised by BNP's associate body Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal at Dighinala Chhato Merung High School ground in Khagrachari this afternoon.

Referring to the BNP's future politics, he said the party's future politics will be only to materialise the "New Bangladesh" in line with the dream of Tarique Rahman and to fulfill the expectations of the new generation as well.

Swechchasebak Dal central President SM Jilani presided over the relief distribution ceremony.

Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Army detained a Jubo Dal leader and his associate for allegedly extorting a truck carrying imported iron scrap in Chattogram city's Halishahar area arounds this noon. Later he was handed over to police.

The arrested Fazlul Karim Chowdhury is the convener of the Jubo Dal of Sitakunda upazila, according to local and police sources in Sitakunda.

Legal proceedings were underway at the police station regarding the incident, our local staff correspondent reports quoting police.

Mozahidul Islam, Inspector (investigation) of Halishahar Police Station, told "The Daily Star" "The army handed him over to the police station. We are not aware of his political identity. Legal action is being taken in this matter."

In Kushtia, two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student front, from Kushtia have been expelled from the party for violating organisational discipline.

The expelled leaders are Masuduzzaman Rubel, convenor and Masud Parvez Raton, joint convenor of Daulatpur upazila unit Chhatra Dal of Kushtia district.

A press release signed by Jahangir Alam, central office secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal confirmed their expulsion around this noon, reports our local correspondent.

They were expelled from the party by the decision of Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, the notification stated.

According to a source, there were allegations of extortion and beating of senior BNP leaders against them at the upazila Sub Register Office on September 4.

Following this, Zafar Iqbal Colonel, joint convener of upazila unit Jubo Dal, filed a case against 10 people including Chhatra Dal convenor Masuduzzaman Rubel on the same night.