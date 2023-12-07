Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:21 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:27 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

No talk of seat sharing, Quader says after meeting with JP

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:21 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:27 PM
Obaidul Quader. Photo courtesy: UNB

There were no discussions about seat sharing in the upcoming national election when leaders of the ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party met last night, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Instead, there were political discussions between the parties, Quader said while briefing reporters at the AL chief's Dhanmondi office.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The main topic of discussion was about how to make the election free, peaceful and fair with election-oriented forces in a coordinated and united way. We also committed to resist assassination, sabotage and anti-election misdeeds," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানি
|পানিসম্পদ

নিঃশেষের পথে ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানি

ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানির স্তর দ্রুত নামতে থাকায় পানি সংকট ও ভূমিধসের সম্ভাবনা তৈরি হচ্ছে। এর জন্য পানির বিজ্ঞানসম্মত ব্যবস্থাপনার অভাবকে দায়ী করছেন ভূ-বিজ্ঞানীরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রোরেলের টিএসসি ও বিজয় সরণি স্টেশন চালু ১৩ ডিসেম্বর

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X