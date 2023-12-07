No talk of seat sharing, Quader says after meeting with JP

There were no discussions about seat sharing in the upcoming national election when leaders of the ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party met last night, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Instead, there were political discussions between the parties, Quader said while briefing reporters at the AL chief's Dhanmondi office.

"The main topic of discussion was about how to make the election free, peaceful and fair with election-oriented forces in a coordinated and united way. We also committed to resist assassination, sabotage and anti-election misdeeds," he said.