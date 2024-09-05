No scope to rehabilitate fascists in politics before justice is met: Adviser Asif

Adviser for Youth and Sports, and Labour Affairs Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said there is no scope for rehabilitation of the fascists in politics until their trials are fully completed.

"We have already seen some programmes to rehabilitate the defeated fascist forces in many ways," he told reporters in a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar, and Apurba Jahangir were also present.

Though he did not mention any political parties, he referred to those political parties and alliances which "established the fascist regime".

Asif Mahmud said they leave it to the people whether the fascists will be allowed to do politics or not in the country.

The adviser said the government has not discussed specifically yet on how it will be implemented (banning public programmes by fascists). "But we will certainly discourage it (public programmes)."

He said the law ministry has already taken initiatives so that they are tried for their "crimes against humanity."

Responding to a question about whether Awami League will be banned or not, he said it will be decided by the people of the country.

The advisory council also decided to form a Review Commission to review short term demands of the workers of all the sectors.

It will also have representatives from the owners, Adviser Asif Mahmud told a briefing in the evening.

"This committee will not review the long term demands like wage or labour law reform as those will require much time. This committee will deal with the short term demands which can be addressed quickly," he added.