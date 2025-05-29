No responsibility for actions beyond party discipline: Jamaat ameer

He made the statement in a Facebook post

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today said that if anyone acts beyond the party's viewpoint, decision, and discipline, the organisation will not take any responsibility for it, and no one, regardless of who the individual is, will be given any leeway.

"Therefore, I urge everyone to carry out their responsibilities with utmost loyalty to the party's discipline, decision, and viewpoint," the Jamaat ameer said.

"If any deviation occurs anywhere, the organisation will certainly decide on the matter," he said.

The Jamaat chief's statement came after separate clashes erupted between some left-leaning organisations and Shibir activists in Chattogram city and on Rajshahi University campus yesterday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Student Allinace central vice-president Annie Chowdhury in a press conference today claimed that after Islami Chhatra Shibir men attacked their peaceful procession at Rajshahi University, the alliance was attacked again during a protest programme in front of Chattogram Press Club yesterday.

She also demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

However, the Chhatra Shibir denied the allegations.