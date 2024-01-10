No reasons to worry about it

Says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said there is no reason to worry about the US and UK statements on Bangladesh's election, as they respect people's verdict.

"The election was held in a free, fair, credible and non-violent manner. That's it. We are very happy with it," he told reporters when his attention was drawn to the statements from two of Bangladesh's important partners.

After attending a "meet and greet" event at State guesthouse Sugandha with diplomats stationed in Dhaka, Momen said the foreign observers also described the election as free, fair and peaceful.

Momen said the people of the country have given their verdict and they need nothing else.

At the event, Indian High Commission's representative, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, US Ambassador Peter Haas, European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantytsky, UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various other countries were present.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

"With the initiation of the new government, Bangladesh would be geared at further enhancing cooperation with its neighbours to ensure shared economic prosperity in South Asia through promotion of greater regional security, integration and connectivity," according to a briefing note circulated among the diplomats after Momen's remarks.

"Alongside our economic strides, Bangladesh will also succeed in building a democratic society which our future generations will take pride in," the briefing note reads.