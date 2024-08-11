No programme hampering daily life of people, Gopalganj AL tells party men

Gopalganj district unit Awami League today asked leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies not to organise any programme that may interrupt daily life including blocking roads.

Gopalganj AL also asked them to go for peaceful programmes and not to show any homemade weapons.

The district unit AL came up with those directives through a press statement today a day after at least seven people, including five army personnel, were injured and a military vehicle was torched during a clash in Gopalganj following a procession by the party demanding the return of party President Sheikh Hasina to the country.

"Remember law enforcement agencies are not our enemy," the statement read asking not to show any power against them.

The district AL regretted the untoward situation that happened with the army on Saturday and warned the party will not take any responsibility for such incidents in the coming days.

The district unit will hand over the miscreants to the law enforcers, the statement stated.

The press statement also informed its leaders and activists that their leader Sheikh Hasina is well, and she requested all to hold peaceful programmes in a disciplined way.

Besides, Gopalganj AL general secretary GM Sahab Uddin Azam, at an emergency meeting, requested party leaders and workers not to treat army as an opponent.

The meeting also decided to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner.