No problem with student politics, concern is control of one student body: Gayeshwar

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today said student politics on the university campuses is not the problem, but the concern is over the control of a single student organisation on campuses.

"BUET authorities will take decision whether they will allow student politics on the campus or not. Because of the incident [Abrar Fahad killing] the BUET authorities had banned student politics on the campus, they will see whether such situation is still continuing or not and take decision accordingly," he said.

He said these while talking to reporters after visiting injured BNP Natore district unit's joint convener Dewan Shahin at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Dewan Shahin got seriously injured recently in an attack allegedly by some Awami League men.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said the situation at Jahangirnagar University is worse where Bangladesh Chhatra League Secretary Manik celebrated "rape century". "It was stigma for the nation. But AL considers this shame as ornaments."

They are behaving recklessly with the support of the administration, he alleged.

He said the AL is staying in power unleashing atrocities using muscle power against opposition.

In the last 15 years, Natore BNP leaders have been facing inhuman torture by AL men.

"Despite oppression, the leaders and activists did not leave BNP. The scenario of torture on BNP men across the Bangladesh is same as Natore," he said.

Terming AL as an isolated political party, Gayeshwar said without such activities they could not survive in politics.

"In this situation we have to raise our voice and get ready to give reply to their brutality," he said.

Responding to a question from reporters, the BNP leader said the government is waiting to hear the death news of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"I guess sweetmeat will be distributed at Gono Bhaban once they hear her death news."

"We have nothing to expect from this government. But what they are doing with the BNP Chairperson will be considered a planned murder," he said.