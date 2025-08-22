‘No polls unless our demands are met’

Says Jamaat after meet at EC

The 13th national election will not take place unless the demands and conditions of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami are met, said Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad.

"A level playing field is yet to be established in Bangladesh. Therefore, along with other demands, we have strongly emphasised that equal opportunities must be ensured for all, which is still absent," he told reporters after a meeting yesterday with the chief election commissioner.

Asked about the challenges of holding elections in February next year, he said: "We have no problem with elections being held in February. From our side, we had proposed either February or April for the election timeline. If the government is ready, it can be done within this timeline."

On whether Jamaat would participate in the election without the Proportional Representation (PR) system, he said: "We have always been sincere about fair elections. We sincerely believe this system would be beneficial for the country and would be the best method to ensure fair elections."

Under the PR system, voters would be properly valued.

Jamaat is preparing candidates for all 300 constituencies and is reaching out to the people.

"We are working to build public opinion," he said.

Earlier in the afternoon, a five-member Jamaat delegation -- Jamaat central working council member Jasim Uddin Sarkar, Dhaka city north Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdur Rahman Musa, Dhaka city secretary Yasin Arafat, and head of engineering division Abid Hasan -- met with the CEC at the Election Commission headquarters in the capital.

The delegation discussed parliamentary constituency boundaries, among other things.

"We spoke on an overall basis. We have presented our viewpoints. The EC said that wherever our points are valid, legal or rational, they will consider examining those."