No polls alliance with Jamaat

Says Salahuddin, hints at scope for talks with NCP

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has ruled out any possibility of an electoral coalition with long-time ally Jamaat-e-Islami but hinted that scope for talks with the National Citizen Party would remain open.

In an interview with UNB, Salahuddin expressed confidence that the interim government will hold the next national election by mid-February next year as he thinks various parties are demanding the polls as part of their broader political strategies.

He also urged the National Consensus Commission to conclude discussions on reform proposals within a reasonable timeframe, warning against unnecessary delays that could hinder the election process.

"We had an alliance with them [Jamaat] in the past as part of our political strategy, but we don't feel the need of it this time."

Salahuddin said the BNP is rather focused on forming an electoral alliance and a national government with those who joined their simultaneous movement and democratic struggle.

Asked about a possible alliance with the NCP, Salahuddin said, "Discussions on political alliances will continue until the election schedule is announced."

He said all democratic parties will adopt different strategies ahead of the election. "So, let's wait and see what strategy the BNP ultimately chooses for the election and alliances."

The BNP leader said there seem to be some shortcomings in how the meetings are conducted by the National Consensus Commission, which is making the whole process time-consuming.

"I hope that the discussion would not continue much longer. We should move towards a summary and conclusion."

Salahuddin said there is significant development that the caretaker government system has almost been restored -- only the Supreme Court's review is pending. "We hope the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will deliver a positive verdict on the review petition."

He said the people of Bangladesh agree that national elections should be held under a neutral caretaker government. "But there is still debate over its structure or whether the immediate past chief justice should remain the first option for the chief adviser of a caretaker government."

The BNP leader said discussions on alternatives are still ongoing. "If no better option is agreed upon, the current structure will be in force."

Salahuddin, who is representing the BNP in discussions with the Consensus Commission, strongly opposed the idea of introducing a proportional representation (PR) system in the formation of the upcoming parliament.

He argued that the PR system could disconnect voters from their direct representatives, discourage voter participation, and create instability by resulting in fragmented parliaments with no clear majority.

The BNP leader explained that voters in Bangladesh prefer to vote for a person they know from their own area, not just for a political party. "In PR, even if a party gets more votes in a region, someone from another area may be selected, which does not reflect the people's choice. This could discourage voters and weaken democracy."

Another problem, he mentioned that independent candidates will be left out in PR. "Even if someone is very popular, they can't get elected unless they belong to a party. That's unfair and undemocratic."

He believes that small parties want PR because it would help them get more seats even with fewer votes. "But this would lead to unstable coalition governments, and the country may not have strong leadership."

"We respect new political parties and wish them well. But real political weight comes from public support. Some smaller parties speak louder than larger ones, though they represent very few people. In politics, public perception matters."

Even within alliance partners of BNP, Salahuddin said different views may arise. "That could be part of their bargaining strategy, like seat sharing."

Asked about the Awami League's future, he said, "My view is that the Awami League is no longer a political party. They lost their political ideals and character long ago. They have transformed themselves into a mafia-like organisation -- an undemocratic, fascist force. Throughout their history, from before 1975 until now, they have never practised democracy. Democracy is simply not in their DNA."