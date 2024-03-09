No political prisoners in jail: home minister

Refuting BNP's claim that thousands of its workers are languishing in jail as political prisoners, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said police have arrested those who have violated laws.

"We have no political prisoners. Those who were involved in attacking the chief justice's residence, policemen, and Ansar members are in jail. Lawful actions have been taken after identifying them through analysing video footage," said the minister after attending the Police Memorial Day 2024 as chief guest at the Police Staff College at Mirpur.

He said, "There were no political arrests, and no one was arrested unfairly."

Addressing the BNP's role in the 2024 elections, the minister said the party is attempting to disrupt the progress of the country.

"There is no basis for their (BNP) propaganda. They are trying to attract the attention of foreigners by spreading fabricated information after the election," he said.

The minister said, "Even the foreign journalists, who came to observe the election, said the polls in Bangladesh was fair."

Asaduzzaman further said that the Election Commission conducted the election and the security forces performed their duties with utmost neutrality.

"They (law enforcers) cooperated with the Election Commission. In the last election, many ministers and big leaders were defeated. So, we can say with certainty that there was no rigging in this election," he said.

Addressing the EU statement, which suggested that the crackdown silenced opposition voices, the home boss said the reality is different as the law enforce came under attack by BNP men, not the other way round.

"We reject such statements...We think these are far from the truth. They [BNP] are purposefully trying to create a new ground to launch another conspiracy," Asaduzzaman said.

He said that BNP is continuously spreading or giving false information.

"It is not up to us to see how they [EU and some countries] got confused. However, we can clearly say that what they are saying did not happen. All countries except one or two are applauding the polls. They think that the new government has been formed through a fair electoral process ," he added.