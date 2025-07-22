Politics
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 09:50 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

No party chiefs can serve as PM under new national charter

Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 09:50 PM
Says consensus commission
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 05:04 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 09:50 PM
new national charter bans party leader as pm

The National Consensus Commission today announced that chiefs of political parties will not be allowed to serve as prime minister, a decision supported by the majority of participating parties during ongoing national charter discussions.

Commission Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz made the announcement at the Foreign Service Academy, where the 17th day of the second phase of political dialogue was held.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"A majority of parties agreed that the prime minister should not be the head of a political party. A few parties opposed the idea. As per previous practice, those wishing to file a note of dissent will be allowed to do so," he said.

The issue had been under discussion for several days. Political groups including the BNP, LDP, Labour Party, NDM, the 12-Party Alliance, Nationalist Unity Alliance, and Aam Janatar Dal supported the idea of allowing one person to simultaneously serve as party chief, prime minister, and leader of the house.

Why the July Charter matters
Read more

Why the July Charter matters

However, most parties among them Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) opposed this, insisting that separating the party leadership from the office of prime minister would ensure better governance and accountability.

"The commission encourages those wishing to file a note of dissent to reconsider their stance, if they feel it is necessary. However, as per previous practice, the national charter will allow space for dissenting opinions. That is our decision and we are informing you accordingly," Riaz said.

Tuesday's session also covered three key agenda items: the final decision on restricting the prime minister from holding multiple roles, formulating a unified proposal on the structure of a caretaker government based on party suggestions, and setting regulatory frameworks for appointments to constitutional bodies including the Election Commission, Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Ombudsman.

At the start of the day's proceedings, commission member Badiul Alam Majumdar proposed a condolence resolution for the victims of the military training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara. All 30 political parties present signed the resolution.

consensus commission bicameral parliament proposal
Read more

CA’s appointment: Five-member search panel proposed

Related topic:
National Consensus Commissionnational charter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

political parties meeting with consensus commission

Consensus commission meeting with political parties

5m ago

Has the reform drive lost its way?

2m ago
BNP talks with consensus commission on reforms

BNP committed to reforms, not against: Nazrul

3m ago
​BNP's response to reform proposals

BNP rejects state name change proposal, calls for election before referendum

4m ago
National Consensus Commission reform proposals

Parties fret over govt initiative to publish their stance online

5m ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জেল হত্যাকাণ্ডের কি সুষ্ঠু বিচার হয়েছিল?

৭ মিনিট আগে