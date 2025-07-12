'No party can buy the force of uprising'

Says Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today accused a particular party of being solely focused on power and power sharing.

"We wanted reforms, justice, and a new constitution. But a party has stood against these popular demands. They want to preserve the old settlement. They want to preserve the old politics. They want to preserve extortion and terrorism.

"But we've said that even after the mass uprising and the sacrifice of so many lives, if they think of doing the old politics, it won't be easy. The force of the mass uprising is still on the ground."

Making an oblique reference to the BNP, Nahid made these remarks while addressing a rally in Satkhira today.

"The party thought it could buy the force of the uprising with two or three seats in parliament and promises of power-sharing. But no political party in Bangladesh has the means to buy the force of the uprising."

The NCP leader further mentioned being told that the particular party was open for conversation.

"We, the leaders of the uprising, opened the door for you. On August 5, we said, let us go beyond all divisions and everything and rebuild Bangladesh."

Nahid said the party did not agree, and instead, it demanded polls within months.

"We are still saying our door is still open for reforms, not for power sharing. If this door closes, people will never forgive you."

The rally was moderated by NCP Chief Organiser (north) Sarjis Alam, and also addressed by, among others, Joint Convener Tasnim Jara, Chief Organiser (south) Hasnat Abdullah, Joint Chief Organiser (south) Mejbah Kamal, and Satkhira NCP member Moniruzzaman.

After the rally, the NCP leaders exchanged views with the families of those martyred and injured in the uprising.