Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 04:59 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

‘No one else needed’ to destroy BNP

Foreign minister says on BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 04:59 PM
Hasan Mahmud Joins OIC Meeting on Israeli Aggression
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is enough to destroy the party.

"No one else is needed," he said, adding that as long as Tarique remains their leader, BNP has no chance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The foreign minister was addressing an exchange of views with the journalists at the YNT Center at Dewanji Pukur Par in Chattogram city, reports our local staff correspondent.

He also said that BNP called for a boycott of Indian goods as part of a plan to destabilise the market.

But no one in the country responded to their call, not even the leaders and activists of BNP, he said,

"We have been able to control the market. The prices of many products have also come down," he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কুকি-চিনকে তোয়াজ করছে সরকার: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

কুকি-চিনকে তোয়াজ করছে সরকার: রিজভী

‘প্রশাসনের নাকের ডগায় বেড়ে উঠলেও আইন-শৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনী কুকি-চিনের পরিবর্তে পাহাড়ে তথাকথিত জঙ্গি ধরার নাটক করেছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেএনএফ পাশের দেশের সন্ত্রাসীদের কাছ থেকে সহযোগিতা পাচ্ছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification