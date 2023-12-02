Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 01:06 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

No one can stop election train: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 01:06 AM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the train of the 12th parliamentary election is already running, and it won't stop until it reaches its destination.

"Though BNP is not participating as a party, 30 former MPs, including 15 central leaders [of the party], are taking part in the polls."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"A festive atmosphere is prevailing... It's not about whether one or two parties are taking part in the election; now it's more about the people's participation."

The AL general secretary made the remarks during a press briefing at the Awami League central office in Dhanmondi.

During the briefing, Quader criticised Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and TIB for their silence on "violence committed by BNP in the name of the movement".

Regarding the AL leaders who are submitting nomination papers as independent candidates, he said, "It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16."

Regarding the GSP benefits of the European Union, Quader said tension is part of this friendship. "We need them. They need us," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসিতে মনোনয়ন জমা
|নির্বাচন

ইউএনওদেরও বদলির নির্দেশ ইসির

জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে দেশের সব উপজেলা নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তাকে (ইউএনও) পর্যায়ক্রমে বদলি করতে জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয়কে নির্দেশ দিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন (ইসি)।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

লোভে পড়ে যারা নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছে, তারা রাজনীতির আবর্জনা: রিজভী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification