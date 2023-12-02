No one can stop election train: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the train of the 12th parliamentary election is already running, and it won't stop until it reaches its destination.

"Though BNP is not participating as a party, 30 former MPs, including 15 central leaders [of the party], are taking part in the polls."

"A festive atmosphere is prevailing... It's not about whether one or two parties are taking part in the election; now it's more about the people's participation."

The AL general secretary made the remarks during a press briefing at the Awami League central office in Dhanmondi.

During the briefing, Quader criticised Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and TIB for their silence on "violence committed by BNP in the name of the movement".

Regarding the AL leaders who are submitting nomination papers as independent candidates, he said, "It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16."

Regarding the GSP benefits of the European Union, Quader said tension is part of this friendship. "We need them. They need us," he said.