No one can oust the elected govt

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said no one has the power to topple the constitutionally elected government.

He said this in a press conference at the party president's Dhanmondi office.

BNP has to pay for the mistake it made by not coming to the election, said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister.

"The 12th national parliament is going to commence its journey tomorrow (today) following the Constitution," he said.

AL believes in democracy and will deal with political issues on the streets, he said, adding that no evil force will be tolerated for the sake of the country's interest.

Pointing out to BNP Standing Committee member Moyeen Khan, Quader said by killing Bangabandhu and four national leaders in 1975 and carrying out a grenade attack on AL President Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004, BNP has proved that it is a party of anti-liberation forces.

Moyeen Khan should seek an apology to the nation for his hate speech, he added.