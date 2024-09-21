No initiative ever taken by CRI to influence any journalist: Joy

Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Sep 21, 2024 11:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 11:46 PM

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, today said no initiative was ever taken by the CRI to influence any journalist or media personality.

"Strictly speaking, no initiative was ever taken by CRI to influence any journalist or media personality," he wrote in his verified Facebook page.

The former ICT adviser to the then prime minister said in addition to false cases and harassment of journalists, fake documents are now being circulated.

"These false campaigns are being done to harass journalists more," he said.

Joy said this is another attempt to frame and intimidate journalists and media personalities.

"A fake document was posted on social media in the name of CRI to harass them further," he claimed.

