No govt tactics can suppress BNP’s movement

Says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the fall of the current regime is imminent as none of its strategies will work to suppress the opposition's ongoing one-point movement.

In a statement, he also said the government is arresting BNP leaders and activists, repressing them by taking them on remand as it became scared of the blockade programme.

He issued the statement condemning the arrest of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

"BNP is the largest and most popular political party in the country and it has relations with people. So, none of your (government) tactics to suppress the movement will succeed," Rizvi said.

He also said the BNP leadership cannot be weakened by wholesale arrests as the last leader or worker who is out of jail will lead the movement.

The BNP leader said people are determined to realise their demand for the resignation of the government and the installation of a non-partisan polls-time government system through the movement. "This illegitimate government will fall soon," he said.

He said the Awami League government is trying to seize the state power again by holding the 12th national parliamentary election unilaterally. "To achieve this nefarious purpose, they have indulged in a despicable game of imprisoning the top leaders of BNP."

Rizvi alleged that the "fascist" government has been arresting senior leaders of BNP to eliminate its leadership. "The senior leaders are being placed on remand for 8/10 days and tortured."

Former minister and BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was arrested from a residence in the city's Gulshan area yesterday.