No doubt elections will be fair: Khasru

Terming the fall of the Sheikh-Hasina-led government a "second independence", BNP's Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said that there is no doubt that the next election will be free and fair.

"We've achieved independence for the second time with strong support from the people and the international community, especially the United Nations," Khasru told reporters after a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis at the BNP Chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan.

After the meeting, Gwyn Lewis told reporters, "The United Nations will continue to assist in the development of Bangladesh under this new interim government until the next election."

She also emphasised investigating all incidents in the last few weeks to understand what happened.