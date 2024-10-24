No doubt AL should be banned

Says Nahid

The Awami League has no right to engage in politics, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam yesterday.

"There should be no doubt about whether the Awami League's political activities should be banned. In a democratic state, no fascist party has the right to engage in politics," he said.

The adviser was speaking at a discussion titled "The Government of Mass Uprising: Expectations and Achievements" at Jahangirnagar University.

Nahid said, "The Awami government carried out a massacre to politically suppress our rightful quota movement. Over the past 16 years, neither our constitution nor human rights have been respected. Instead, a tyrannical and fascist regime was established.

"Our interim government was formed through a revolution. Our responsibility is not just to oversee an election, but to implement essential reforms that reflect the people's demands and the spirit of the movements. We didn't fight just to replace Sheikh Hasina with Dr Yunus. Our goal was a complete overhaul of the system."

Regarding Hasina's resignation, Nahid said, "The former prime minister has been ousted. Whether she submits a resignation letter or not is irrelevant."

Addressing the event, Zahed Ur Rahman, writer and political analyst, said, "Calling the Awami League fascist can be seen as a compliment, just as it was with Mussolini. What the Awami League has done over the last 16 years is much more severe than fascism."

Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, and Arif Sohel, member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also spoke at the event, moderated by Mushfiq Us Salehin, former president of the Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance.