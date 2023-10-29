No dialogue before upcoming polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said there won't be any dialogue before the upcoming election unless the BNP agrees with the "four settled issues".

"The four issues are settled -- no caretaker government will be formed, Sheikh Hasina will be the prime minister of the election-time government, the parliament will be in the status quo, and no change will come in the election commission," he said at a press briefing in the AL president's Dhanmondi office.

He also said there is no scope for BNP's involvement in the election-time government as there is no elected member of parliament from this party.

Quader, also the road, transport, and bridges minister, said, the BNP revealed its true colours yet again by attacking police, chief justice's residence, and journalists in their grand rally yesterday.

"It was proven that BNP carried out violence again ... what they had done earlier in 2014 to 2016; [They showed] which party was the mastermind behind the 21 August grenade attack," he said, adding that the BNP and Jamaat are doing such activities to obstruct the democratic process of the country.

As a party, Awami League's organisational activities will move forward towards the upcoming national election in the upcoming days, said Quader.

He said, "We will not go for any clash if we are not attacked. We are talking about a peaceful election. But if anybody attacks us, we will do whatever the situation demands."

He urged the BNP to attend the 2024 polls.

"There is no other way to democracy than by holding elections. If you [BNP] want a change, join the election. We are committed to hold a free, fair, peaceful, and trustworthy election.

"If the people don't want us in power, we will hand it over [to the elected government]," Quader added.