No dialogue with BNP: Quader

UN is useless, says the AL general secretary

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said there can be no dialogue with the BNP.

"They [BNP] have returned to their old pattern of sabotage and terrorism. So, there can be no dialogue with terrorists," he said while briefing reporters at the Road, Transport, and Highways Division at the Secretariat in the capital.

"Our prime minister has said there will be no dialogue with a terrorist group. I'm also saying that [we'll hold] no dialogue with them," said Quader, also road transport and bridges minister.

Quader said "BNP has been called for dialogue many times. The Election Commission has called them; the president has called them, but they will not go for dialogue."

"They are the ones who have foiled their own movement. They have been shunned after attacking the chief justice's house, police, and killing a constable," added the minister.

Election will be held at the right time according to the constitution of the country, he said. "Other countries don't hold elections based on our advice … why should we listen to them?" said the AL leader.

'UN is useless'

Quader said that the United Nations has no effectiveness in dealing with real issues like conflicts in Sudan or Gaza.

Regarding the UN's statement on the political violence on Oct 28, Quader said they have been misled. "We want to say that this is not the right time for the UN to pay heed to Bangladesh."

"Sudan is being divided into two. What is happening in Palestine today? Is anyone listening to what the UN says about Gaza?"

The United Nations is only in the name, it has no function in reality, said Quader.

"An incident has happened here regarding the election of Bangladesh. Different kinds of information can be passed on. But it does not harm them [the UN]. In reality, the world forum cannot play an effective role in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Sudan which are their main responsibilities," Quader said.