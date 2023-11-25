No dialogue with arsonists: info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud today said they will not hold any dialogues with arsonists.

Dialogue can be held with political parties not with those who instigate violence he said.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said BNP-Jamaat wants to destroy the country through arson attacks. Their alliance is the enemy of the nation, society, and people, he said.

The minister was addressing the opening ceremony of a mural and documentary titled "Bangabandhu Manei Bangladesh" at Jamal Khan intersection in Chattogram city.

He was present at the programme as chief guest.

On June 14, some people vandalised the mural at Jamal Khan intersection while they were going to join a BNP rally.