No democracy left as PM chooses opposition party: BNP leader Nazrul

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan today said there was no democracy left in the country as the prime minister chooses the opposition party and the winners and losers of elections.

"Does Bangladesh belong to any particular person or party? No, it belongs to the people. This is a country freed through a war. People did not give anyone permission to damage the country's institutions and undermine its people," Nazrul said at a discussion organised by the Democratic Left Unity in the capital.

He claimed that the current MPs are only praising the government.

"Politicians are no longer being elected as MPs these days. Rather, industrialists and businesspeople are becoming members of parliament. But will they work to control prices of essential goods if they turn into lawmakers?" Nazrul asked.

Nazrul also accused the government of detaining activists on false and fabricated cases.

"Our [BNP's] movement is logical and needs to be more organised," he said, calling for "saving democracy in Bangladesh".