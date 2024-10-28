No decision yet to ban any political party: CA press wing

The interim government has so far taken no decision to ban any political party.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said this at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this evening.

Responding to a question over the issue of removal of the president, he said the advisers are trying to reach a political consensus.

The government is also holding talks with the leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement and stakeholders involved in the July-August uprising, Azad said.

Replying to another query over extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Azad said there is no update on this issue.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam referred to the statement of Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan she made earlier about the removal of the president.

Consultation would be held with the political parties and all would know its outcome, he said.