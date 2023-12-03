No decision on AL independents yet: Quader

Awami League has not taken any decision to expel party members who are running in the upcoming 12th national election as independent candidates, said party General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"Did we say from the party's end that we would expel those who would contest the election as independent candidates? No such decision has been taken yet," said Quader while briefing reporters at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said many BNP leaders are taking part in the election because they don't want to support BNP's negative politics.

Leaders of the 14-party alliance who are capable of winning will not be deprived of the nomination, he said.

While responding to a question regarding the United Nation's decision to not send observers in the election, Quader said, "If the UN wants to talk about the internal affairs of a country, they need the approval of the general assembly and the security council."

Asked about the reshuffle in administration, he said the government is not making administrative changes; rather, the Election Commission is transferring officials. AL has no objection in this regard, he added.