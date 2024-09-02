No consecutive 2 terms as PM

Tarique wants provision in constitution

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said yesterday that his party wants to include a provision in the constitution that would prevent anyone from serving as prime minister for more than two consecutive terms.

He made the remarks while virtually addressing party leaders and activists from Cumilla and Faridpur as part of a series of grassroots-level view-exchange meetings across the country in preparation for the next parliamentary elections.

"With the fall of the autocracy on August 5, new hope has been added to the expectations of the people of Bangladesh, and the language has changed. This new, changed language must be read and understood, and hope must be turned into reality. If we fail to do this, we will be knocked out.

"So far, only the Awami League has been our open opponent. We understood and knew the nature of their attacks. Now, apart from them, there are invisible opponents around us. They are in the dark, they are everywhere. We must be careful in dealing with these visible and invisible opponents," he added.

Discussing BNP's plan to reform the state structure, he highlighted the key points of the 31-point agenda presented in July last year.

He said that the BNP aims to bury autocratic rule in the future, maintain a balance of power among the legislative, judiciary, and executive branches, and introduce a two-chamber parliamentary system to ensure the representation and participation of wise individuals in governing the state.

He expressed hope that if the BNP remains united, they would be successful as a party once again, just as they were in the past, by facing any conspiracies.

In a separate programme, Tarique Rahman urged party leaders and activists to earn the people's trust through fairness and generosity rather than through force or intimidation.

In a video message commemorating the 46th founding anniversary of the BNP, Tarique also advised party members against seeking revenge for past injustices, urging them instead to pursue legal recourse, reports UNB.

"No one should take the law into their own hands. If you were a victim of injustice, pursue legal action, but ensure that no one falls victim to attacks or harassment cases."

He noted that the younger generation is more interested in seeing promises fulfilled over political rhetoric. "They want to see doors to prosperity, dignity, and opportunity open."

Tarique also said that the country is in a transitional period, with the interim government facing challenges in building a discrimination-free Bangladesh.

He pointed out that, despite the country's liberation from dictatorship on August 5, conspiracies continue to thwart progress.

Tarique accused the Gono Bhaban of becoming a symbol of corruption, calling for it to be turned into a museum to remember the victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other atrocities during Hasina's regime.

Addressing the recent floods, Tarique called on BNP leaders and activists to extend assistance to the flood victims and to participate in the government's rehabilitation efforts.

To pay homage, BNP leaders and activists gather at the grave of party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s Chandrima Udyan on its 46th founding anniversary yesterday. Photo: Press wing of BNP

ANNIV PROGS

Several thousand party leaders and activists, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, paid homage to its founder and late president Ziaur Rahman at Zia's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave.

They also joined a special prayer session seeking the salvation of Zia's departed soul and the good health of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The BNP arranged a doa mahfil in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office in the afternoon, seeking blessings for those affected by the flooding and for those who were killed and injured in the recent student-led mass movement.

BNP's associate bodies and all their units across the country marked the day with due respect by holding doa mahfil, discussions, and rallies.