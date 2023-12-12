Politics
No confrontations, no use of force

Quader warns AL independents
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday cautioned the AL leaders running as independents not to engage in confrontations with party nominees or use any force.

"Not everyone received nominations due to limitations. Some were upset by that. But the leader (party president) offered a chance to run independently, so make sure not to misuse this opportunity," said Quader while addressing a joint meeting of the AL at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

"You (independents) have to maintain discipline. You are a contender, you have to contest with other candidates. We won't shelter any terrorists," he added. "No one will use muscle power, we will not tolerate it in the party," he said.

Pointing at the EC, he said, "We wanted to hold a rally marking Human Rights Day. The Election Commission did not give us permission and we complied with that. But we have no idea how they gave permission [to BNP] to hold a human chain in front of the press club."

"Denying us permission while granting it to those intending to disrupt the election raises questions. I am not making accusations; I am simply posing the question," he said. Speaking about the media's role, the AL leader said, "We are not seeking anything beyond what we rightfully deserve as a political party. Fair coverage should encompass both sides, including the opposition."

Quader announced that the AL would bring out a procession in Dhaka on December 18 for Victory Day.

