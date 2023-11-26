No chance of talks among political parties

Secy Momen says in New Delhi

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen has said he does not see any prospect of a dialogue among the political parties to break the impasse over the national election.

Masud was speaking to the media at the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi yesterday.

On Friday, he held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra. He also briefed about 60 heads of foreign missions, who are accredited to Bangladesh but are staying in New Delhi.

Responding to a question, Masud blamed the BNP's October 28 grand rally and violence for the worsening political situation in Bangladesh.

"Till then [October 28], everything was going on as usual. Political parties were taking part in their activities peacefully," he said.

Asked about the arrest of opposition activists and human rights activists since October 28, the foreign secretary said, "No human rights activist as such has been arrested. Law is taking its own course as far as the violence that followed the rally was concerned."

About the participation of the BNP in the election, Masud said, "I am not a politician. The Election Commission met with political parties who expressed their views. But experts have said that people's participation in the election matters most."

Regarding his interaction with the heads of the foreign missions in Delhi, the foreign secretary said he shared his perception of the coming election and explained the recent political situation in Bangladesh.

He listed before the diplomats certain incidents that took place after October 28, including the attack on the chief justice's residence, the killing of a cop and torching of vehicles.

"I have removed the misconceptions that the diplomats may have had and invited those countries to send observers to see for themselves the elections in Bangladesh," Masud said.

He said he urged the international community to fulfill its obligation to resolve the Rohingya crisis through ensuring their safe and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

Citing Bangladesh's recent socio-economic developments, continued stability and growing importance in the regional and global platforms, Masud requested the respective governments to consider opening diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

He also requested the heads of the foreign missions to support Bangladesh's candidature for the membership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under category 'C' for the term 2024-2025. The council's election is slated form December 1 in London.