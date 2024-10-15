No cases against protesters: AL criticises govt decision

Awami League today criticised the interim government's move that no cases can be filed against students and people who actively took part in the mass uprising of July-August.

The party issued a statement following a notice from the home ministry yesterday that reiterated the government's position that students and the people will not be arrested or harassed for the events of the uprising.

The party said those who infiltrated the protest killed thousands of police officers, murdered thousands of AL leaders and activists, brutally attacked and maimed thousands of people, and damaged public property.

"These criminals are being given full indemnity for all their wrongdoings," AL said.

Drawing parallel to the August 15 massacre, the statement said, "This is a clear repetition of events following August 15, 1975. After the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Khandaker Mushtaq granted indemnity to the killers.

"Similarly, in 2024, after forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into exile, Dr Yunus and his council have unconstitutionally seized power. Now, they are trying to protect the murderers, conspirators, and destroyers of the nation's assets by granting them immunity."

Hasina had formed a three-member Judicial Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate into the killings, arson, and looting that occurred, read the statement.

She had also called upon the UN for full cooperation to assist in the investigation.

"However, after illegally assuming power, Dr Yunus suspended the investigation. The reason is clear -- he does not want the crimes committed between July and August to be investigated," it said.

The freedom-loving people of Bangladesh will once again restore democracy, revoke Yunus' indemnity, and bring all killers to justice, it concluded.