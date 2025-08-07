No anti-Islam law will be enacted in Bangladesh: BNP’s Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed today said no law will be enacted in Bangladesh that goes against Islam, the Quran and Sunnah.

"We [BNP] want madrasa education to expand in Bangladesh. But we do not want to turn madrasas into a platform for a specific party's politics," he said.

He was speaking at a programme after a meeting between BNP's liaison committee and Bangladesh Jamiatul Mudarreseen at Gausul Azam Jame Mosque in Dhaka's Mohakhali this evening.

The BNP leader said the party believes in Islamic values.

Mentioning the party's engagements with different quarters, Salahuddin said, "We have already talked to political, non-political, and Islamic groups. We met the nayeb of Hefazat-e-Islam, visited Hathazari madrasa, met the pir of Sarsina, and talked to all senior leaders of the Alia line."

"Our goal is one -- to unite all communities in Bangladesh, to bring them together, and run the country in a way where there is unity and no division," he added.