Politics
Star Online Report
Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:13 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 09:26 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

No anti-Islam law will be enacted in Bangladesh: BNP’s Salahuddin

Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:13 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 09:26 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:13 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 09:26 PM
bnp leader salahuddin on islamic law in bangladesh
File photo

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed today said no law will be enacted in Bangladesh that goes against Islam, the Quran and Sunnah.

"We [BNP] want madrasa education to expand in Bangladesh. But we do not want to turn madrasas into a platform for a specific party's politics," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was speaking at a programme after a meeting between BNP's liaison committee and Bangladesh Jamiatul Mudarreseen at Gausul Azam Jame Mosque in Dhaka's Mohakhali this evening.

The BNP leader said the party believes in Islamic values.

Mentioning the party's engagements with different quarters, Salahuddin said, "We have already talked to political, non-political, and Islamic groups. We met the nayeb of Hefazat-e-Islam, visited Hathazari madrasa, met the pir of Sarsina, and talked to all senior leaders of the Alia line."

"Our goal is one -- to unite all communities in Bangladesh, to bring them together, and run the country in a way where there is unity and no division," he added.

Related topic:
BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salahuddin Ahmed remains missing

Meghalaya cops to push back Salahuddin if court orders

10y ago

Charge framed against Salahuddin

10y ago

Charge framing hearing against Salahuddin July 22

10y ago

Salahuddin to be repatriated for trial: Kamal

10y ago

Wife wants to take Salahuddin to Singapore

10y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে