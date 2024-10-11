No alternative to free, fair elections

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday underscored the need for holding fair elections for continuation of democracy.

"We must hold a free and fair election to keep the country's democracy continuing," he said in a message to mark Shaheed Jehad Day remembering Nazir Uddin Ahmed Jehad, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activist who was killed during the anti-Ershad movement

Jehad, of Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj, was shot dead in Dhaka on October 10, 1990.

"An election-time non-party caretaker government is the prime condition for holding a free and fair election," said Tarique.

"Democracy doesn't only mean elections but restoration of people's freedom and fundamental rights.

"Being imbued with the spirit of Shaheed Jehad, we must work together to restore democracy and protect the country's independence and sovereignty."

In his Facebook page, Tarique yesterday shared a message on Durga Puja with a photograph of people from different religious communities.

"One's political affiliation, belief, or religion is personal, but the state belongs to all, and everyone has the right to security," he said.

Reflecting on the core ideals of the Liberation War, Tarique said, "The essence of the war was rooted in equality, human dignity, and social justice. Irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or ideology, freedom fighters sacrificed countless lives so that every citizen could freely enjoy their religious, political, cultural, and social rights. During that time, distinctions between Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian were irrelevant."

He also rejected the idea of dividing people into religious or ethnic majorities and minorities, asserting that such distinctions have no place in a free and independent Bangladesh.